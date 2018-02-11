‘Fifty Shades Freed’ commands $38.8 million to top charts

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Fifty Shades Freed” has topped the North American box office in its first weekend in theaters.

Universal Pictures estimates Sunday that the final chapter in the Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele saga has earned $38.8 million, which is down significantly from the first film’s $85.2 million debut and the sequel’s $46.6 million opening.

The steamy romance outdid other new competitors like Sony’s CG and live-action update of “Peter Rabbit” and Clint Eastwood’s “The 15:17 to Paris.” ″Peter Rabbit” hopped to second place with $25 million and “The 15:17 to Paris” pulled into third place with $12.6 million.

“Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” fell to fourth place with $9.8 million and “The Greatest Showman” took fifth with $6.4 million.

