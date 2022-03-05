The month of March is about more than daylight savings time and St. Patrick’s Day celebrations. It also happens to be Women’s History Month, and one SoFlo spot is ready to celebrate it in full bloom. Flower power meets girl power at the Bal Harbour Shops.

The Fleurs de Villes floral show is back.

Tina Barkley: “Fleurs de Ville produces luxury flower events all over the world, popping up in public spaces to bring flowers to the people.”

And this year, it’s all about female empowerment.

Gotmar Giron: “The theme is ‘Fleurs de Ville FEMMES,’ and it is a celebration of remarkable women.”

The show features 16 mannequins decked out from head to toe in outfits made out of flowers.

Tina Barkley: “We’re bringing to life these women that are from so many different walks of life. All different cultures, nationalities, professions. They all have made a footprint on our lives in some way, shape or form.”

Twenty-one local florists created these looks that are inspired by people like SoFlo superstar Gloria Estefan, the queen of salsa Celia Cruz, legendary tennis pro Billie Jean King and film icon Audrey Hepburn.

One of the looks is inspired by Hepburn’s performance in “My Fair Lady.”

Gotmar Giron: “She’s a style icon, and even more important than that, she has such a humanitarian legacy, that that was really important for us to showcase.”

It was put together by Aniska Creations in partnership with the Bal Harbour Shops.

Anais Vivas: “This image of ‘My Fair Lady’ isn’t just iconic because of her dress. It’s the hat, it’s the detail of the parasol. On her train, we have almost 2,000 flowers, and petals, we have about 3,000 rose petals.”

That might seem like a lot, but it’s just a small portion of what it takes to make this exhibit flourish.

Tina Barkley: “There are tens of thousands of blooms involved in this show. The shoes, the tennis raquet, the coat, the cape, the jewels, the eyeglasses, everything has to be botanically inspired.”

And that’s a good thing because…

Gotmar Giron: “Flowers make everybody happy and it’s just so fun to come freely on your own, come and view all the different mannequins.”

The Fleurs de Villes FEMMES show runs through March 13, and it’s totally free. For more details, click here.

