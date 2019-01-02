Felicity Jones speaks about portraying Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in ‘On the Basis of Sex’

Women have come a long way, and a lot of it is thanks to one woman in particular. Now they’re making a movie about her. Deco’s Chris Van Vliet is here to do the story justice.

A lot of the rights and freedoms we have today are because of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. But before she was an associate justice of the Supreme Court, she was a woman with a dream. We chatted with the cast of her biopic called “On the Basis of Sex.”

Felicity Jones (as Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg): “If the law differentiates on the basis of sex, then how will women and men ever become equal?”

“On the Basis of Sex” tells the story of Ruth Bader Ginsburg and her battle for gender equality on her way to becoming a U.S. Supreme Court justice.

Felicity Jones: “I’ve been looking for a part like this for years.”

Felicity Jones plays Ruth, and the movie begins in the 1950s as she attends Harvard Law School.

Felicity Jones: “She’s a woman who’s ahead of her time. She’s someone who constantly found that stuff wasn’t happening in the way it should be, and it was as though she was 20 years ahead of the time that she was in.”

Felicity Jones (as Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg): “We need to right this wrong. Let’s topple the whole damn system of discrimination.”

Armie Hammer is Ruth’s husband, Martin Ginsburg, and he gushed about his great respect for Justice Ginsburg.

Armie Hammer: “She was one of the first women to go to law school, she was one of the first women to become a lawyer in America, she was really, extremely progressive, and continues her legacy of that fight.”

Before filming began, Felicity met with Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who is still an associate justice of the Supreme Court.

Felicity Jones: “It was a very moving encounter with her having read everything there was to know about someone and then meeting them, and then being slightly speechless.”

While the movie is centered around one woman’s journey to change the law, and in turn change the world, there’s a message that hits home for everyone.

Armie Hammer: “I would love for people who see this in theaters to leave with the idea that they can make a change for their children as well.”

Character in movie: “The word ‘woman’ does not appear even once in the U.S. Constitution.”

Felicity Jones (as Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg): “Nor does the word ‘freedom.'”

“On the Basis of Sex” hits theaters Thursday.

