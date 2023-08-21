Words of wisdom can come from all kinds of places, like Rihanna’s hit 2007 song “Shut up and Drive.”

Words to live by.

Speaking of driving, there’s a new movie speeding into theaters this week and Deco’s going for a ride with the cast of “Gran Turismo.”

Take the nearest exit, Fast and the Furious because David Harbour and Archie Madekwe have a need for speed in the biographical sports drama, “Gran Turismo.”

The film shares a name with the classic video game but actually is based on the real story of Jann Mardenborough, who went on to become a professional race car driver.

Sounds like the kind of movie where you need to know what you’re doing right?

Archie Madekwe: “I got my license a week before I arrived on set, and then it was kind of head-first, full immersion, cars 24/7.”

A week?

That might explain why the cars had a bone to pick with Archie.

Archie Madekwe: “I’m a shell of a human. I need to lie down for six months. That was my life. Being in those cars destroyed me.”

Archie actually got behind the wheel for parts of the movie and he says it took a real toll on him.

Archie Madekwe: “It’s just one of the hardest, most physical things you can put your body through. It just was so difficult that I just didn’t even wanna look at a car again.”

Not even a really cool one?

Archie Madekwe: “Neill Blomkamp, the director, is driving a GT3 RS at the moment, and he picked me up for dinner the other day and I was like, ‘PTSD’ getting in this car. I can’t.”

Don’t get it twisted though. Making the movie was still a really cool experience, especially with someone like David Harbour as his character Jack in your corner.

David Harbour: “He tells it like it is. So you feel like you can trust someone like that.”

Archie Madekwe: “And I would say that is true of you, David. I think that you’re quite a direct person in a good way. When and if a compliment comes, you really take it. You’re like, ‘I guess he meant that, great.'”

David Harbour: “There’s a reason I was cast in this particular role.”

Driving is no fun without some good tunes. So we had to ask, what’s the ultimate driving song?

David Harbour: “I just took my step daughter to see Taylor Swift, and all I can hear is like Taylor Swift songs every time something comes up. So now I guess it would be like “Bad Blood.” Me just jamming out to “Bad Blood.”

Archie Madekwe: “‘”Now we got Bad Blood.'”

David Harbour: “Yeah. See it works.”

Archie Madekwe: “It’s a banger. It’s a banger.”

