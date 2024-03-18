Miami Music Week is here and electronic music is taking over. Tomorrow through Sunday, Miami lights up with some of the hottest parties on the planet.

And Deco’s Alex Miranda, a party of one, is here with more.

Look, the older I get the fewer steps I want to walk to get to one activity to another. That’s why, Giselle Rooftop Restaurant and E11EVEN nightclub make the perfect pair this Miami Music Week.

During Miami Music Week, our Magic City is the world’s dance music capital.

The electronic music event, this Tuesday through Sunday, culminates with the three-day Ultra Music Festival at Bayfront Park. But we know two places really blowing it out the park this year together.

Lorena Garcia: “For Miami Music Week, we are expecting high energy, high vibe.”

The rooftop restaurant and lounge in downtown Miami called Giselle.

Lorena Garcia: “She is classy, sophisticated, sexy, upscale, mysterious and she is everywhere at nowhere all at once.”

Maybe she’s Taylor Swift. Anyway, Giselle wants to be your pre-party dinner, party.

Lorena Garcia: “The bar stays open until 3, and our kitchen closes at 2 a.m. We are having an all-female DJ lineup on Thursday the 21. We have Xei. Friday the 22, we have Sam Blackie and Saturday, the 23, we have Lupe Francis.”

Before the post pre-party dinner party party.

Lorena Garcia: “You can come in for light bites and delicious cocktails at the bar or you can go all out with a flaming tomahawk or flaming lobster thermidor at a table. So you can get the late-night party started here at dinner at Giselle, and then you make your way downstairs to the ultra club, E11EVEN.”

Right downstairs? That’s perfect. I guess we should find out about what’s going on at E11EVEN, then.

Gino Lopinto: “We’re going to be pouring a lot of champagne. A lot of E11EVEN vodka, a lot of tequila, and the party is just going to be off the hook.”

Off the hook? I’m sold.

Gino Lopinto: “Miami Music Week is very important to us. We kick things off on Wednesday, and then we’re open 24 hours, so no sleep at E11EVEN. We never close.”

Hope there’s plenty of coffee, then. Or, at least, superstar DJ’s.

Gino Lopinto: Wednesday night we have Robin Schulz. Thursday night, we have KSHMR headlining and two co-headliners that we can’t announce yet. Friday night, Steve Aoki is headlining, along with Cash Cash, Deorro and the best of the Dim Mack label. Saturday night, we have Illenium, along with Nicky Romero. And then Sunday night at E11EVEN’s staple in Deadmous5 and local favorite Cedric Gervais.”

Wow. On a 10 scale, we’ll give that lineup an 11.

Gino Lopinto: It’s going to be our usual craziness with Cirque du Soleil style theatrics, crazy ambiance and atmosphere.”

At E11EVEN, general admission tickets during Miami Music week start at $20. At Giselle, you make a reservation or try walking right in.

Gino Lopinto: “It’s going on. You know what they say, if you haven’t been to E11EVEN, you haven’t been to Miami.”

