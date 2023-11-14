With temps in the 80s, getting in the Christmas spirit can be challenging in SoFlo. But a new event in Broward will make you feel like you’re in a winter wonderland, minus the freezing temps.

Fort Lauderdale Beach. It’s that time of year again.

Arianne Glassman: “While it might be 90 degrees here in South Florida, we are bringing that traditional winter time experience.”

For all of us to pretend like, you know, we live in one of those chilly little Hallmark movie towns, because at the Third Annual Wonderland Holiday Experience, all the way through Jan. 1, everything but the weather feels like true winter time.

How many lights are there hung up?

Arianne Glassman: “Over 50,000 lights in the park.”

Including the 4,000 square foot rink at Las Olas Ocean side park.

Arianne Glassman: “Large enough for about 50 skaters to really skate comfortably. Once you get the hang of it, it is super fun.”

Ice-skating by the ocean under palm trees; it’s signature South Florida.

Daniel Herrera: “This is definitely not ice and it’s very interesting because it feels so smooth.”

But remember, this is Fort Lauderdale, not Fargo.

Arianne Glassman: “This is a synthetic polymer. It is a dual layer that is infused with a lubricant, so every time you skate on it, it kicks up little flakes off snow.”

And with the DJ at the center, you don’t have to just listen to your favorite holiday tunes.

Arianne Glassman: “We are pumping out amazing music.”

Daniel Herrera: “We got to go a little bit fast and she was having a lot of fun.”

with special themed days and nights, it’s wonderful for everyone.

Arianne Glassman: “We have a Monday and Wednesday for our seniors, 55, and on Tuesdays and Thursdays, for our parents with little ones. Those are 30 minutes skates that are at a reduced price. Our normal hour-long skates, Wednesday night Girls night out, Glam and Glide, we have a Saturday skate for couples, we have throwback Thursdays, we are inviting all of our college students to come out on Monday. “

Daniel Herrera: “She was just going around and she was just going on the little chair and everything, she was having a lot, a lot of fun.”

Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for kid and $18 for teens.

