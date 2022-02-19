Got two left feet but with a case of Saturday night fever?

Well, Dr. Deco has the cure!

The Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater is coming to town.

It’s time to shuffle into the Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami to get a dose of dance.

Put a little jazz in your weekend plans!

Let the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater keep you moving all night long, at the Adrienne Arsht Center on Feb. 25th & 26th.

Jamar Roberts, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater: “Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater is a professional dance company founded by Alvin Ailey. It is a company that is a celebration of the African American experience here in America.”

You won’t just be seeing modern dance, either.

The company’s dance style really runs the gamut.

Robert Battle, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater: “What we do is combine classical ballet with African dance, with hip-hop, with all kinds of things. That’s a fusion.”

Yeah, there’s a ton of fancy footwork, but you might catch a familiar move thrown in the mix.

Jamar Roberts: “The dances that we do are relatable. Alvin Ailey once said something about how he wanted people to see themselves on stage, and he wanted to hold a reflection up to the audience, and that’s exactly what the company does.”

You’ll even catch one of Alvin Ailey’s pieces called “Revelations,” which was inspired by the civil rights movement in the ’60s.

Robert Battle: “It’s a suite of spirituals that expresses the trials and tribulations of African Americans in this country.”

Or Jamar’s piece, called “Holding Space,” that he originally created to be viewed on-line because of the pandemic.

Jamar Roberts: “‘Holding Space’ is a piece that’s about this moment, this sort of volatile moment in our history, and how, as a society, can we better hold space for one another and for ourselves.”

The performances will make you want to bust a move, but it’s the storytelling that keeps you hooked.

Robert Battle: “If people are looking to find some joy and excitement and wonder and feed the soul, this is the ticket you want to have.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater

Adrienne Arsht Performing Arts Center

Feb. 25-26

To Purchase Tickets, Click Here.

