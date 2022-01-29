A new store wants to be the Instagram of food shopping.

It’s a pop up in Wynwood where you can find all kinds of products you might have seen on social media, including one that might jazz up your love life.

It’s like the As-Seen-on-TV store…

Joey: “I was just looking at the hot sauces. Yhat’s what I’m into.”

… But for social media.

Emily Schildt: “There was a gentleman here this morning that said he felt like he was in physical Instagram.”

Doing the groceries has never been more healthy, sustainable and chic than at Pop Up Grocer.

Emily Schildt: “It has to be cute (laughs). Having good packaging is definitely one of our criteria.”

The Wynwood shop, open through Feb. 27th, is like an Easter egg hunt of cool new grocery items you might have seen online.

Alex Miranda: “Let’s see what you got.”

Joey: “We have habanero aji amarillo humble house sauce.”

Selling hundreds of interesting and innovative products, many from local South Florida businesses in food.

Emily Schildt: “We have chips that are made from chicken breast.”

Um, why hadn’t someone thought of this sooner?

Alex Miranda: “Ummm, oh, yeah, Buffalo style, filled with flavor, a little spicy and tastes like chicken!”

You probably won’t find this at Whole Foods.

Alex Miranda: “Edible cereal glitter you just pour it on top of your bowl, eat, and it’s just for fun.”

Also, drinks.

Alex Miranda: “In our fridge, you can find a beverage called Free Rain and one of their flavors in a labito boster.”

Come again?

Emily Schildt: “In a pink, grapefruit flavor, but the magic ingredient is matcha, depending on what you like to do on the weekends.”

Oh, I gotta try this.

Alex Miranda: “Ahh, yum, how you doin’?”

Vegetarians will be doin’ just fine here too.

Alex Miranda: “They have you covered with plant-based deli slices, the Holy Grail of vegan foods. We have mozzarella-style sticks and for y’all on keto who are glowing up glonuts.”

And so will pets.

Emily Schildt: “You’ll find treats but not your average treats. They’re better for you, and one of them is actually made with crickets.”

Oh, Lucy likes it.

Alex Miranda: “She didn’t even ask, she just went right in.”

Customer: “Sometimes her manners are a little bit questionable.”

And body care.

Emily Schildt: “Patches, for example, one for a hangover or recovery. It’s got hemp extract. It’ll help revive you on a Saturday morning.”

Pop Up Grocer, or PUG, is open daily, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Joey: “It’s all looking really good.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Pop Up Grocer

171 NW 23rd St.

Miami, FL 33127

www.popupgrocer.co

