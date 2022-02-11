Valentine’s Day is all about love, romance and getting you and your partner in just the right mood.

On V-Day, some people go out for stuffy overpriced meals.

We prefer fun foods and drinks that could lead folks back to the bedroom, then more eating and drinking.

Get ready to be wined and dined this Valentine’s Day.

Vinya Wine and Market on Key Biscayne wants to help you get your mojo on.

Allegra Angelo: “We are doing a fun aphrodisiac pairing.”

Vinya’s I’m Too Sexy wine tasting is a unique way to spice up your night.

Allegra Angelo: “This is just something different. I think we offer something like no other place in Miami, and it’s something to look beyond the traditional prix fixe menu.”

Gabrielle Lilienfeld: “It’s a new twist on a pretty standard holiday.”

Five wines get perfectly paired with five bites to make it more lovable.

At least one ingredient in each bite is an aphrodisiac.

In other words, they help get your motor running.

Allegra Angelo: “I think people are going to come to our tasting and have so much fun they are going to want to carry on the night. Who knows what’s going to happen?”

The first three tastings come out together.

That plate packs a lovable punch!

Allegra Angelo: “We are starting off the evening with a Lambrusco from Italy with a charred fig and prosciutto. The second tasting we are doing, a dry Riesling with a kabob with feta cheese and watermelon. The third pairing is a raw salmon wish pistachio paired with a pinot from Oregon.”

Fig, watermelon and pistachio will make your night more magical.

Allegra Angelo: “It will kind of get you in the mood, and the wine is so delicious, you will just want to have more and more of it.”

Then, spice up your love life with gnocchi.

Allegra Angelo: “The fourth tasting is a light Frappato from Italy with a spicy Bolognese sauce and the aphrodisiac in that is the chilies. The kick of spice awakens your senses.”

Wrap up the tasting with sweets for your sweet.

Be warned, chocolate ganache and red wine can lead to sexy time.

Allegra Angelo: “Who doesn’t love chocolate? That’s a great way to end it and carry on our evening and have fun.”

At the I’m Too Sexy wine tasting, you’ll learn a little about the wine, eat a lot of delicious food and leave in a really, really, good mood.

Gabrielle Lilienfeld: “There were a lot of foods I had no idea were an aphrodisiac. For example, chilies. That is now something I will be incorporating into my menu perhaps a couple of times a week.”

Vinya Wine and Market

328 Crandon Blvd # 122 -123, Key Biscayne, FL 33149

(305) 361-7007

For more Information, Click Here.

