FedEx driver goes viral after video shows him spreading holiday cheer along his route

(WSVN) - One FedEx driver was caught on camera spreading some serious holiday cheer.

The video of a FedEx driver jamming out to Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You” made rounds on TikTok.

The video also captured the attention of Mariah Carey who retweeted it with a message of her own.

Please note this is how all my packages must be delivered from now on 🎄😂 https://t.co/mMLybc9hL4 — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) November 17, 2020

