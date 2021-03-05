Fauci, Gloria Estefan discuss COVID concerns on Instagram Live

(WSVN) - Gloria Estefan and Dr. Anthony Fauci engaged in a conversation about COVID-19 on Instagram Live.

Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, joined the singer virtually for a discussion, Friday.

The two spoke on a range of topics relating to the coronavirus pandemic, including vaccination concerns and the efforts of the scientific community.

“Even though it took less than a year to get the vaccine, when it usually takes several years, that speed is a reflection of scientific advances,” said Fauci. “Safety was not compromised, nor was scientific integrity compromised.”

Fauci also took questions from commenters on other related topics, such as the benefits of the United States returning to the World Health Organization.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

