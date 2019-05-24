Father of Parkland victim Joaquin Oliver speaks out after Wynwood mural defaced

MIAMI (WSVN) - In Miami’s Wynwood district, where street art pops and captivates on almost every corner, Manuel Oliver’s mural of his son, Parkland shooting victim Joaquin Oliver, comes with deeper meaning than most.

Which is why it was especially hurtful for the artist and grieving father when it was vandalized earlier this week.

The piece was created by Manuel last summer, months after his 17-year-old son was one of 17 people fatally gunned down in the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Manuel spoke to 7News Friday night from his Coral Springs home.

After he found out his mural was defaced, the artist took to Twitter.

I guess someone didn’t like Guac’s message… Can we clean this mess or should we just let the dumb ones keep showing there “amazing” artistic talents? https://t.co/2dBZsuuX69 — Manuel Oliver (@manueloliver00) May 24, 2019

In a retweet of a Twitter user decrying the vandalism, the artist referred to his son by his nickname, “Guac.” He wrote, “I guess someone didn’t like Guac’s message… Can we clean this mess or should we just let the dumb ones keep showing there “amazing” artistic talents?”

The sarcastic tweet referred to the devil’s horns spray-painted on his son’s head, as well as other unsavory painted markings.

But by Friday evening, the defaced portions of the artwork had been painted over.

Thanks to my friend @MayorLevine for such a quick response when it comes to dignity and common sense graphic messages… Stay strong and VIVA GUAC!!! https://t.co/9jOkDLNoUr — Manuel Oliver (@manueloliver00) May 24, 2019

Manuel took to Twitter once again to thank former Miami Beach Mayor Pihilip Levine, who confirmed the mural had been cleaned up and will be fully restored.

The mural calls for change, an end to gun violence and mentions the need to be “Douglas strong.” In the painting, Joaquin is seen standing among icons like Muhammad Ali, Abraham Lincoln, Jimi Hendrix and others. Parkland shooting survivor Emma González is featured as well.

Even for people unfamiliar with the mural’s message, its imagery sparks custiosity.

Newton Santos, who is visiting from Brazil, was taken with the back story behind the artwork.

Joaquin’s life has been memorialized with art in Miami, but Wynwood is far from the only place where strong feelings for the late teen are on display.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.