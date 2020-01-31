‘Fast & Furious’ cast unveil trailer for latest film at downtown Miami concert

The fast. The furious. The Super Bowl. They all came together today. The stars of the franchise on wheels are in South Florida and Deco’s chief mechanic, Alex Miranda, was there.

It’s almost been 20 years of “The Fast & The Furious,” but the cast, now joined by John Cena, says their foot is still on the pedal.

F9 comes out later this year, but tonight, we’re at a star-studded concert in downtown Miami to celebrate the first look.

The “Fast & Furious” cast won’t slow down.

Vin Diesel: “I think they’re going to be blown away. I think they’re going to see F9, and they’re going to lose their minds! Yes!!!”

The first trailer for F9 dropped Thursday, revealing newcomer John Cena taking on a villain role as Dom’s brother.

Vin Diesel (as Dominic Toretto): “Just caught up to me.”

John Cena (as Dom’s brother): “Been a long time, Dom.”

The WWE star looking as jacked as ever on the gray carpet at the star-studded Road to F9 concert in downtown miami with Cardi B performing.

John Cena: “This is padding for the trailer! We’re launching a big movie today, so I had the inflatable suit.”

Cena is known as a tough guy, but…

Alex Miranda: “Day one on set, does John Cena ever get nervous?”

John Cena: “Yes, yes, Only because I want to convey the passion that I have in five minutes, and that’s impossible. I think the nervousness I might have before I go on camera is one thing, but letting yourself go when the camera runs, that’s another.”

It paid off. Cena’s co-stars were blown away by his performance.

Ludacris: “Everyone is saying he’s done an amazing job, and I’m not gonna lie, I was skeptical at first because I had never seen him in a villain role, and so he’s shutting down any and everyone’s doubts.”

Jordana Brewster: “I have to give him credit because he came in in London, and he didn’t know any of us yet, and he was the odd man out, but within a week, he was one of the team.”

A team that never forgets this franchise is all about family.

Vin Diesel: “Every time we’ve ever finished a ‘Fast & Furious’ film, Paul Walker would lean over to me after the premiere and say, ‘The best one is still in the can.'”

Tyrese Gibson: “This might be a lot of information, but I’ve never been close to my actual family, and so I consider them to be the family that I never had as an adult. It’s very moving to the soul to feel like you’re not in the world alone anymore.”

F9 is going to come out on May 22, 2020, and the 10th installment is slated for 2021.

