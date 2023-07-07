(CNN) — Tracy Chapman is pretty reclusive, but she is commenting on a bit of history she made this week.

“I never expected to find myself on the country charts, but I’m honored to be there,” Chapman told Billboard in an exclusive statement. “I’m happy for Luke and his success and grateful that new fans have found and embraced ‘Fast Car.’”

Country star Luke Combs’ cover of her hit 1988 single “Fast Car” has reached No. 1 on the Country Airplay chart, which makes Chapman the first Black woman to top the chart since the chart came into existence in 1990.

Chapman, who is the sole writer of “Fast Car,” also reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Country Songwriters chart, thanks to the Combs remake.

Combs’ version has risen higher in the charts than Chapman’s did. It was No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 this week while Chapman’s version peaked at No. 6 after it was released in 1988.

“Fast Car” was the first single of Chapman’s self-titled debut album and it earned her a Grammy in 1989 for best female pop vocal performance as well as record and song of the year nominations.

She also won for best new artist and best contemporary folk album that year.

