Change isn’t easy, but sometimes it’s the only move you can make.

Case-in-point, the new show “My Unorthodox Life.” It kicks off on Netflix tonight.

The star of the series, Julia Haart, told Deco why she left her life of religion to become a massive success in the fashion biz.

Julia Haart has it all.

Julia Haart: “And I’m the CEO of the largest conglomerate of modeling agencies in the world. I’m married to an amazing man. I have four incredible children.

There was a time when heading up the elite modeling agency was the furthest thing from her mind.

Julia Haart: “It’s really hard to imagine that just a few years ago, I was living in an extreme ultra-Orthodox Jewish community and then I just packed up and left.”

Julia’s journey from religion to runway drives the new Netflix series, “My Unorthdox Life.”

It’s a tale she says had to be told.

Julia Haart: “I felt that it was something I didn’t really have a choice in. It was a story that possibly, hopefully, maybe can help women to overcome whatever impediments they’re facing.”

Pulling back the veil of her private life wasn’t easy to do.

Julia Haart: “Although I am scared s***less, I’m gonna be honest with you here, I’m literally exposing myself to the planet.”

Julia Haart: “I’m not easy, but easy’s boring.”

Life in the Orthodox Jewish community offered hart lots of good things.

Julia Haart: “You have family, you have children, you have meaning and purpose in your life.”

Still, she knew she had to leave.

Julia Haart: “But for me it wasn’t enough. I had so much more in my heart.”

Julia’s always been a fashionista at heart.

Julia Haart: “I was drawing shoes, I was sneaking magazines that I wasn’t allowed to be looking at, and I taught myself to sew.”

Her talents weren’t exactly allowed to flower in her former life.

Julia Haart: “I would take something that I found in a Vogue and make it so that it was above my collar and covering my elbows and covering my knees and over my ankles and blah blah blah blah blah. I was covered up my entire life, so to me every low-cut top, every mini skirt is an emblem of freedom.”

Wife, mother, businesswoman. Julia Haart’s getting it done her way.

Kinda “unorthodox”, but very cool.

Julia Haart: “There’s one thing you can say is we have a very interesting life.”