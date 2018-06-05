Fashion icons honored at CFDA awards

(WSVN) - It’s known as the Oscars of fashion. The CFDA awards took place in New York City Monday night. The star-studded event honored the best and brightest in the fashion biz.

The stars hit the red carpet for the 30th annual CFDA awards.

The event features some of the top designers in the world, along with an A-list roster of celebs.

Oprah Winfrey, speaking on stage: “So I get to do the first awards!”

Oprah Winfrey was there along with Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner.

Lupita Nyong’o presented the International Award to Donatella Versace, and Cate Blanchett gave the Womenswear Trophy to Raf Simons for Calvin Klein.

Busy Phillips: “There’s so much to say about why we should respect Kim Kardashian.”

Busy Phillips handed the Influencer Award to Kim Kardashian, who was a little surprised.

Kim Kardashian, speaking on stage: “I’m kind of surprised winning this fashion award since I’m naked most of the time.”

Kim Kardashian, back stage: “Cher is always my fashion icon of life, I love Jackie O.”

Issa Rae, from HBO’s “Insecure” played host for the night.

Even though Kim was in the audience, she didn’t hold back, talking about Kanye.

Issa Rae, speaking on stage: “When I’m left to my own devices, I’m about as fashionable as Kanye is black. Only when it’s convenient. Woo.”

There was a South Florida connection.

Marjory Stoneman Douglas senior Delaney Tarr presented the Swarovski Award for positive change to Diane von Furstenberg.

Naomi Campbell, speaking on stage: “I said I wasn’t going to cry. Thank you so much.”

And an emotional Naomi Campbell picked up the fashion Icon Award.

Naomi Campbell: “Blessed because peeps in industry I’ve known for 32 years so it means a lot to me.”

