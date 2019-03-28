Fashion gets an industrial twist at the 19th annual Design Mix

A different kind of fashion show will be rocking the runway in Miami on Saturday. A special group of designers will be turning some unexpected items into haute couture. It’s kind of like a real-life “Project Runway” challenge, and Shireen gets to play Heidi Klum and judge!

Strike a pose and strut your stuff.

The fashion world is getting an industrial makeover at the 19th annual Design Mix in Miami this weekend.

Steven Burgos, president: “What you’re going to see on the runway this year is a mix of materials from carpet to wall covering to paint, even lighting incorporated in some of the garments.”

These definitely aren’t your traditional materials, but that’s kind of the point!

Steven Burgos: “Design firms and industry partners partner with manufacturers and vendors to create a wearable garment out of their materials.”

This year’s event is taking guests back in time and under the big top.

It’s the 18th century with a vintage circus twist.

Steven Burgos: “What you’re gonna see is the odd, the peculiar, the unknown, the mysterious. You may laugh. You may cry. You really don’t know what to expect.”

One thing you can expect is unique designs you won’t see anywhere else.

For example, Miami Dade College students are teaming up with Quartz and Tile Company, and they gave Deco a sneak peek at what they’re piecing together.

Amalia Morejon, designer: “Our overall theme will be women empowerment. The reason we’re using the broken quartz is to represent our model breaking free from the traditional roles.”

Amicon Construction will also be lighting things up this year, literally. They’re joining forces with Power and Lighting Systems” to create a real show-stopping piece.

Hector Castaneda, project manager: “Using LED mesh lights and LED panels to create our concept. Kind of like a walking beam of light. We didn’t want not only the spotlight to be on our dress, but also be the spotlight as we walk down the runway.”

Talk about a bright idea.

And at this fashion show, the models won’t be the only ones dressed up. Guests are encouraged to look the part, too.

Steven Burgos: “Peculiarium is set back in the vintage circus era, so we’re asking guests to come in period attire.”

Shireen said she can’t wait to see the final looks and pick some winners on Saturday!

FOR MORE INFO:

IIDA SFC Presents Design Mix 2019 — Peculiarium!

The Place at Miami Scottish Rite

471 NW 3rd St.

Miami, FL 33128

www.eventbrite.com/e/iida-sfc-presents-design-mix-2019-peculiarium-tickets-54422233365

