Its a royal return for Fox’s show Fantasy Island but one islander learns, getting your wish is not all what it’s cracked up to be.

Fantasy Island is back with a royal twist, when a woman wishes to go back in time and live life as a princess.

But that dream life turns into a nightmare when she meets a cruel prince, and now needs to find an escape from him.

Actress, Roselyn Sanchez, was eager to see the fans reaction to this reboot.

Roselyn Sanchez: “The premise is the same but a lot of elements changed and it’s more current you know, because it’s not the same story lines from the 70s. This one is more about inclusion and things that are relevant nowadays and it was very possible that people were going to resist and they didn’t, you know, and they appreciate this leap of faith that we took”

Roselyn plays Elena Roarke, and she loves the character just as much as the fans.

Roselyn Sanchez: “If you get the opportunity to do so many seasons, at some point it’s part of who you are, so I feel like I understand her more.”

But the show doesn’t just focus on new characters every week, It also shows the audience what the other islanders are up to as well.

Roselyn Sanchez: “The idea is for the people to not only fall in love with the fantasies and the outcome of the fantasies and the journey and the lesson that the guests learn but that they also fall in love the possibility of being interested in whatever happens to Elena and Ruby and Javier and to want to follow that because I think that’s the core and the heart of the show.”

If there’s one lesson to learn in this show; Be careful what you wish for!

