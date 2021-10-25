KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - The party is back on in Key West for this year’s Fantasy Fest after the coronavirus pandemic led to the cancellation of the 2020 event.

Video from the Florida Keys News Bureau captured bikers in costume riding along Duval Street, Sunday evening.

The theme for this year’s festival is “All a Daze for a Holiday.”

The 2021 festivities include a number of smaller scale events, including The Smallest Parade in the Universe.

There are plenty of other celebrations planned throughout the week before the festival ends on Halloween.

