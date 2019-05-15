Fans start petition to redo ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 with ‘competent writers’

(WSVN) - If you aren’t happy with the way the current season of “Game of Thrones” has been going, then you aren’t alone.

Thousands of fans have signed a petition to have the final season of the show remade with “competent writers.”

“David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have proven themselves to be woefully incompetent writers when they have no source material (i.e. the books) to fall back on,” the petition states. “This series deserves a final season that makes sense.”

As of 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, the petition had over 93,000 signatures, with more coming in by the second.

The final episode of “Game of Thrones” airs Sunday evening on HBO.

To view the petition, click here.

