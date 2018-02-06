Fans spot rapper Drake in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Rapper Drake was spotted in Miami Beach, Tuesday, on the second day of his visit to South Florida.

The rapper was seen leaving Sabor Tropical Supermarket.

Dozens of people lined up outside, hoping to get a glimpse of the hip-hop star.

The City of Miami Beach tweeted about the star sighting.

We just popped into the market for a snack & look who we ran into! Good seeing you @Drake 🙏🏽🌴 pic.twitter.com/PIC2yfLvAZ — City of Miami Beach (@MiamiBeachNews) February 6, 2018

Drake also sparked a frenzy by popping up at Miami Senior High School, Monday, to shoot a music video and make a donation.

He then headed over to the University of Miami, where he surprised one lucky student with a $50,000 scholarship.

