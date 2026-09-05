KNOXVILLE, TENN (WSVN) — A celebration of Dolly Parton’s life happened in Knoxville on Friday.

Dozens of fans participated in the parade in the city where her musical career took root.

The event called “A Parade For Our Queen” invited participants to sing her songs, dance and reflect on Dolly’s lasting impact.

Participants were encouraged to dress in bold and colorful outfits, and bring signs, art, and flowers.

The country music legend, actor, and philanthropist died last month at the age of 80 following a brief battle with cancer.

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