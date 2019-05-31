Fans line up early for Ariana Grande concert at AAA

It’s Ariana Grande’s Sweetener World Tour. A tomato allergy forced the singer to cancel two shows this week, but she’s bounced back for Friday night’s concert at the AmericanAirlines Arena, and Deco’s Chris Van Vliet is there.

Lot of excitement here at the AAA. The doors opened at 7 p.m., and the concert began at 8 p.m.

Deco cameras captured the calm before the storm, as fans are lined up and got ready to go in.

Grande was, of course, born and raised in Boca Raton, so this is a homecoming for her to be playing in Miami at the AAA — even though she missed two shows earlier in the week in Orlando and Tampa because of that tomato allergy.

Grande said she felt like she was swallowing a cactus and is hopefully recovered and ready to go for Friday’s show.

Fans said they are very excited. Some had been standing in line for a while and couldn’t wait to get in and see her perform.

Chris Van Vliet: “Now, they cancelled Tampa, they cancelled Orlando. They’re not gonna cancel tonight, are they?”

Fan 1: “No, this is her hometown. She can’t.”

Chris Van Vliet: “Can’t. Can’t. Won’t.”

Fan 1: “Won’t.”

Fan 2: “I’ve been watching her since she was on YouTube, before ‘Victorious’ and everything. I’ve never seen her live, though. This is gonna be my first time.”

Chris Van Vliet: “And here you are at her hometown show.”

Fan 2: “I can’t believe it. I’m so excited.”

Fan 3: “I think I’ve seen her when I was coming. Three [Cadillac] Escalades, and she came in an Escalade, and they almost hit me. I swear to God. *laughs*”

Chris Van Vliet: “So you saw an Escalade. You didn’t actually see Ariana?”

Fan 3: “No.”

Chris Van Vliet: “But she was probably in there.”

Fan 3: “Yeah. They said it was her. They were like, ‘Watch out. You’re gonna get it,’ and I was like, ‘Oh.'”

Fan with cat ears: “It’s the only place you can go wearing cat ears and not be questioned about it.”

Chris Van Vliet: “This is true. Although, you’re some of the only people wearing them here.”

Fan with cat ears: “I know! *laughs* I know. We kinda feel left out.”

Second fan with cat ears: “Everyone’s dressed up here. We’re the oldest here, too! *laughs*”

Chris Van Vliet: “No, no. *looks around* Yeah, OK, Yeah. Probably, but you’re having fun.”

Fan with cat ears: “Exactly. We haven’t gotten in yet, so we’re ready.”

Aw, man. I can’t believe I forgot my cat ears at home again, but we can bring them back tomorrow night because it will be the same story here tomorrow night at the AAA.

This is concert one of two. Ariana Grande’s gonna be back with the Sweetener World Tour here Saturday night at 8 p.m.

