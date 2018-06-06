Fans gather in Miami for impromptu listening session of Kanye West’s new album

MIAMI (WSVN) - Several fans gathered in Miami, Wednesday night, for a surprise listening session of Kanye West’s new album, “Ye.”

West dropped the album last Friday and held the first listening party in Jackson, Wyoming.

The listening session made its way to Wynwood near the RC Cola Plant, celebrating West and his eighth studio album.

“We’re here right now, Project Wyoming: Miami,” said Julz, the event’s promoter. “This is just Kanye’s way of sharing his amazing, beautiful experience in Wyoming with the rest of the world and his fans and listeners.”

Even though music critics have given the album mixed reviews, several fans at the event said they like it.

“To me, it’s refreshing having followed him from the beginning,” said Julian Alvarez. “I know he’s always been very meticulous about his process, so to me it’s refreshing to see him kind of wind down and just do something free.”

“It’s good. I think we find him at his most honest he’s ever been,” added fan Franciso Narbarez. “It really shows him at this point in time, which I think is interesting because all his other work has been very wide in scope. This is very narrow in scope, so it’s something different from Kanye.”

Fans also lined up at the event hoping to score some merchandise.

“These people are all waiting for merchandise, and they’ve been waiting since 5 p.m.,” said the event promoter. “It’s city specific, so the only place you can get this is here.”

Project Wyoming is slated to go down in 90 other cities around the world. The project is headed to Brooklyn after the Wednesday night session in Miami.

