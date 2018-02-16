Fans, celebs pumped for ‘Black Panther’

The wait is finally over. “Black Panther” is absolutely going to win the box office this weekend, and probably next weekend, and maybe even the weekend after that. From fans to celebs to the movie stars themselves — everyone is pumped.

Chadwick Boseman (as T’Challa): “What happens now determines what happens to the rest of the world.”

And the world is watching.

In “Black Panther,” Chadwick Boseman stars as T’Challa, aka Black Panther.

After his father is killed, T’Challa returns to his home country to become king — a position he realizes is not going to be as easy as he thinks.

This isn’t just the latest movie in the Marvel franchise. It may easily be one of the biggest.

Chris Van Vliet: “What kind of pressure did you feel here to get this right for Marvel fans?”

Chadwick Boseman: “I wanted it to have the strong characters and the strong storylines that are there. I wasn’t really worried about Marvel fans because I knew that Marvel was going to do all of that.”

It also doesn’t hurt when you have Diddy as a hype man.

Diddy: “Everybody, and I mean everybody, go see that. You know what I’m sayin’?”

Yes Diddy, we know what you are saying.

The Marvel fans in this theater were over the moon, even before the movie began.

That’s because Serena Williams treated girls and young women from the group Black Girls Code to a special screening in San Francisco.

Serena Williams: “This is a huge moment for us and for black people. You know, we’ve never had a superhero movie, so we’re so excited. I feel like I’ve waited by whole life for this.”

Kids in other cities across the country also got their own showings thanks to the Boys and Girls Club of America.

And they thought it was liiiiiiit.

Viewer 1: “Out of all the films that I’ve seen so far, it has been the best.”

Viewer 2: “It was the best movie I’ve ever seen in my life, honestly.”

Meanwhile, British singer Estelle and her friends were all smiles after catching an early screening.

Lupita Nyong’o, aka Troublemaker: “Yo, yo, check it … It’s Troublemaker, back on the scene; Marvel, baby, stay gettin’ the green.”

And “Black Panther” actress Lupito Nyong’o — who apparently goes by the rap name “Troublemaker” — was spittin some rhymes to celebrate the movie’s release, alongside co-star Letitia Wright, aka “MC Underbite.”

Take it away, ladies…

Letitia Wright, aka “MC Underbite: “Yeah! In my zone, uh, in my zone.”

“Black Panther” is now in theaters.

