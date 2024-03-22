HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - It was a star celebration in South Florida as celebrities and fans alike gathered for Shakira’s new album release party.

The red carpet was rolled out Thursday night for the Colombian superstar, who is releasing her first album in seven years.

Supporters and fans gathered for a listening party at Hard Rock Live for her album “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran” (“The Women Aren’t Crying Anymore”).

The album is very personal and vulnerable for the superstar following her divorce from Gerard Piqué.

Fans like influencer Lele Pons said she was excited to hear the new album.

“It’s definitely worth the wait, because all the songs that she’s about to put out are insane,” said Pons.

The former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant described what she expects from the new songs.

“She is someone that went through a lot, comes back stronger, is a mom, takes care of her children, and you can see she’s always there,” said Pons.

A lot of that sentiment is going to be found on the album. In one song, Shakira sings with her two sons, who also play a piano.

On Thursday, friends and fans came out to show support.

One of them was singer Emily Estefan and her partner Gemeny Hernandez.

“Shakira, what’s the first word that comes to your mind?” said 7News’ reporter Alex Miranda.

“Le lo lo le lo le,” said Estefan.

“Honestly, same! Still to this day,” said 7News’ reporter Alex Miranda.

“She’s always empowering women, empowering music, playing instruments, showcasing, you know, our culture,” said Estefan. “Right now, she can do whatever the [expletove] she wants, and it’s all going to be incredible.”

Shakira also teased a collaboration with Cardi B in her new album, which seems like a combination that many people didn’t realize they needed in their lives.

The album dropped Friday at midnight.

Shakira was also expected to walk down the red carpet sometime during Thursday night’s event.

