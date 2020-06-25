Fandango unveils safety plan for moviegoers ahead of theater reopenings

“Extraction” is just one of the movies that’s made a splash by going straight to streaming during the pandemic, but the biggest blockbusters are holding out for theaters to reopen fully, and an industry heavyweight is leading the way with a plan to get us in the seats safely.

Martin Donovan (as Victor): “All I have for you is a word: tenet.”

With movie theaters getting ready to reopen, movie king Fandango is trying to help keep theaters safe and fans healthy.

The program has information from more than 100 theater chains.

Erik Davis, Fandango: “It’s important for you to know how you feel comfortable or what makes you feel comfortable before you go back to the movie theater, and then you can go over to Fandango, you can look up wherever you are in the country, you can look up and see what theaters are open, what their safety procedures are, whether it’s masks, hand sanitizing stations, social distance reserve seating.”

One of the biggest changes: the social distance seating maps can help pick tickets ahead of time.

Erik Davis: “See how far people are around you, where the next people sitting next to you, or what ‘next to you’ really does mean these days.”

What about overpriced snacks? Don’t worry, you can even see if popcorn is there.

Erik Davis: “See if your theater, your local theater, is offering concessions, and if they are offering concessions, how are they doing it? What do you need to know ahead of time? Do you have to order them in advance?”

Fandango will update information as theaters provide it.

As for what will be playing in some cities, studios are offering classic titles.

Erik Davis: “Disney is floating around, [titles] include the first “Avengers” movie, the live-action “Jungle Book,” the live action “Beauty and The Beast.”

Besides the classic reruns, two new big movies are set for July: the live action “Mulan” on the 24th and Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” a week later.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.