Fan starts petition to have Pitbull perform at Super Bowl LIV

MIAMI (WSVN) - What would a Super Bowl in the 305 be without a halftime show by Mr. 305 himself? Well, one fan doesn’t want to find out.

A fan of Miami rapper Pitbull has started a petition to have him perform the halftime show at Super Bowl 54.

“Pitbull is Mr. 305 and Mr. Worldwide. Pitbull needs to do the halftime show for Super Bowl LIV in Miami,” petition organizer JP Gutierrez wrote.

“Our city is a melting pot of all different cultures, and Pitbull is the voice for that,” Gutierrez told the Miami New Times. “I just think we deserve that.”

Gutierrez told the paper that he came up with the idea while watching Big Boi perform at Super Bowl LIII.

“I thought someone’s probably going to have the idea to do this, so let me be the one to have the initiative to do it,” he said.

As of the early afternoon Wednesday, the petition had just over 200 signatures. However, the amount has been slowly climbing.

Pitbull was recently featured in the Super Bowl LIV hype video.

