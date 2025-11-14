SINGAPORE (WSVN) — There was panic during the Singapore premiere of “Wicked: For Good” when a crazed fan bum-rushed the yellow carpet and ran straight toward star Ariana Grande, leading authorities to make an arrest.

Video posted on social media captured Grande as she waved at fans alongside her co-stars on the yellow carpet at Thursday’s premiere at Universal Studios Singapore on Sentosa Island.

But the unsuspecting Grammy winner and Oscar nominee was about to be waylaid.

The video shows the attacker, identified as 26-year-old Johnson Wen, as he jumped over a barricade, ran into the yellow carpet, grabbed Grande’s shoulder and put his arm around her. Then he started jumping up and down.

As security personnel sprinted toward the attacker, Grande’s co-star, Cynthia Erivo, came in between Grande and Wen and attempted to wrest him away from Grande.

The cast of Jon M. Chu’s adaptation of the hit Broadway musical, adapted from Gregory Maguire’s novel, have been traveling the globe the last few weeks to promote the second part of the “Wicked” journey.

This isn’t Wen’s first rodeo. The suspect, who has a reputation for his erratic behavior around celebrities, was also seen bum-rushing Katy Perry during a concert earlier this year.

Perry was seen rolling her eyes and continuing her performance before security guards removed Wen from the stage.

The Weeknd is another star targeted by Wen, who goes by Pyjama Man on Instagram, where Wen has posted his celebrity antics.

The incidents illustrate how red carpets can pose a risk for celebrities. Even though fans are respectful and security is tight, the setting leaves stars exposed and vulnerable.

Grande has shred that she suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder over her 2017 concert in Manchester, England, which was bombed. Twenty-two people were killed.

Wen, who hails from Australia, was arrested and charged with being a public nuisance. He was later released.

