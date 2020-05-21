(WSVN) - Famous singers, rappers, actors and athletes all sending well wishes to South Florida graduates.

Gloria Estefan, singer: “Although you may not get the graduation of your dreams, we are proud to have you go out into the world with all the effort you have put into your education and to change the world for the better.”

The special “Senior recognition day” video featured famous faces with ties to the magic city.

Alonzo Mourning, Basketball Hall of Famer:”Remember, tough times don’t last, tough people do.”

Wycleff Jean, Luis fonsi, Udonis Haslem, Ludacris,

Ludacris, rapper: “From every single obstacle that comes something greater from it, and you are that greater. So understand that you guys are going to do great things in the future.”

Camila Cabello: “Many adventures, happiness, health and success in whatever way that word means to you.”

Uncle Luke: “You can go off into the world and do greater and greater and better and greater things for the entire world, your family, yourself.”

Will Smith, actor: “I know these are a little bit weird circumstances under which to graduate but you are the first class in the history of the world to graduate like this.”

All commiserating

Dwyane Wade, former Miami Heat guard: “I know this year has been hard, I know you guys have always dreamed of the perfect day. Dreamed of walking across the stage.”

But its ultimate message? One of hope &

