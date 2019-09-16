Family, friends of of SYTYCD finalist Gino Cosculluela cheer him on at watch party

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Gino Cosculluela may not have been crowned America’s best dancer on the “So You Think You Can Dance” season finale, but for fans of the South Florida-based finalist, he’s a winner in their hearts.

It was an exciting night for friends, family members and fellow dancers who came together to watch the two-hour season finale of the popular FOX show at Cosculluela’s hometown dance studio, Dance Attack Dance Studio, in Southwest Miami-Dade, Monday.

“It’s very exciting to watch these kids representing the studio and Gino representing them,” said Mickey Cosculluela, Gino’s father.

It was at Dance Attack where Gino first got his start.

Family friend Yira Estevez said it’s been thrilling to watch the dancer’s steady progression over the years.

“To watch him grow as a dancer, just the way he’s evolved, all the things that he’s done, watching him compete and just grow into the amazing dance that he is today,” she said.

Gino was a consistent standout during SYTYCD’s 16th season, but it was Bailey Munoz who came out on top at the end.

One of the judges, Mary Murphy, acknowledged the highly competitive nature of this particular season.

“The dancers were off the charts. Everybody’s so pumped, everybody was so ready, and of course, they were just full of nerves,” she said, “but I think all of them coped with the nerves.”

Gino’s nimble moves on stage got him all the way to the Top 4.

“It’s really inspiring to see one of our own dance on TV and see him grow as a person,” said dancer Genesis Gonzalez. “I’m just really excited for him.”

But for Gino, the road does not end with the season finale. He will soon be going on tour with Season 16’s Top 10 finalists.

“I’ve really been able to open up and just be the most true to myself,” said Gino during a recent interview alongside the rest of the final four contestants. “I’m grateful for the show, because it’s taught me so much more than dance.”

Monday night, all that hard work finally paid off, as he came in third place on the biggest dance show in the country.

The SYTYCD tour will make its way to the Broward Center for the Performing Arts on Oct. 30. For tickets and more information, click here.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.