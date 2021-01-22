Family Farms in Davie offers a family-oriented experience with animals, bonfire, food

Wouldn’t it be great to leave your everyday life behind and mingle with horses, cows and roosters? Unless mingling with horses, cows, and roosters is your everyday life, but still, farm life is calling you. For more, here’s Deco farmhand and bovine midwife, Alex Miranda.

Leave your life behind and bring your crew to Family Farms in Davie.

Robert Hoover, Family Farms: “We’ve got the bonfire. We’ve got barbecue and the hayrides with cows. We’ve got a lot of fun for the family with the s’mores and everything else.”

The price is definitely right at this farm.

Robert Hoover: “It’s free to come in and enjoy. You guys can come and buy your s’mores, and that’s only a couple of bucks and enjoy your time.”

The kids aren’t the only ones who want a snack.

The cows also get to chow down, when the hayride comes around.

Robert Hoover: “We do the hayrides. They feed the cows off the wagon. It’s a lot of fun for the families. They get to learn first-hand how the cows eat live and drink.”

Customer: “We love it here. We come all the time.”

Events like knife-throwing are an occasional special treat here.

One thing you can count on? When the music kicks in, the line dancing starts.

There’s always something cooking at Family Farms.

Robert Hoover: “We’ve got barbecue. It’s good food.”

Ribs, hot dogs and corn will take care of your appetite.

For dessert, order up a sno-cone or dive into some cotton candy, or you can rough it and make your own s’mores by the bonfire.

At Family Farms, family is what it’s all about.

Robert Hoover: “It’s great for all ages. We’ve got the kids that come out and enjoy their time. We’ve also got the people with the families without kids. It’s fun for everybody.”

Dave Schapson, customer: “I think Family Farms is awesome. It’s a great place to bring your family and friends. It’s a great spot right here in Davie.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Family Farms

14950 SW 14th St.

Davie, FL 33326

954-804-2850

familyfarmsonline.com

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.