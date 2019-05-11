‘False alarm’: Fight triggers shooting scare at Rolling Loud hip-hop fest

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A brawl on the first night of Rolling Loud at Hard Rock Stadium led to pandemonium and since-debunked reports of an active shooter at the hip-hop festival billed as the largest of its kind in the world.

Cellphone videos posted to social media captured moments of shock and panic as concertgoers at the Miami Gardens venue were seen running to safety, late Friday night.

No shooting just mfs fighting 💀 pic.twitter.com/EOWNXseXUC — Chris (@ThatOneGuateKid) May 11, 2019

Another video showed attendees fighting and ripping off each other’s clothes.

Festival co-founder Tariq Cherif later dispelled rumors of gunfire in a statement that reads in part:

“Shortly after 11 p.m. on Friday night, there was a disturbance that led a large group of fans to believe there was am active shooter within the festival grounds. The commotion resulted in these fans running out of the venue, some of whom were injured and/or scared in the process. Security and public authorities immediately sprang into action, established it was a false alarm and there was not an active shooter in the festival, and diffused the situation. Safety is #1 at Rolling Loud. We have hundreds of police officers and security guards hired to protect our fans. While we are upset this situation occurred, we are proud of the swift reaction of law enforcement to verify the area was secure.”

Not long after the chaos, the concert resumed.

Saturday afternoon, fans geared up for Day 2 of the three-day, star-studded event, with some of music’s top acts — like 21 Savage, Travis Scott, Lil Wayne and others — slated to take center stage.

As the show continues to roll forward, revelers are hoping for a safe and violence-free weekend.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.