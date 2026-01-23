CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida icon was honored with an award at the Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden, Thursday.

During their “Splendor of the Garden” ceremony, legendary singer Gloria Estefan was awarded for her artistic collaboration with Fairchild, as well as her history of supporting local South Florida initiatives.

“I wanted to talk about life as a journey, and the journey through Fairchild was really spectacular for me,” said Estefan. “To get this award, I think they’ve been doing it 23 years, it’s the first time they do an icon award, and that to me, every first is very special.”

The Miami native also directed music videos at Fairchild for her latest album, “Raíces.”

