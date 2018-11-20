Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden comes alive at night with the NightGarden light spectacular

Leave it to Deco Drive to brighten up your life. It is the holiday season, after all. And we found one SoFlo spot that’s getting the party started just after Thanksgiving. Deco’s very own honey ball ham, Chris Van Vliet, is live in Coral Gables with more.

Lights, camera, NightGarden!

Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden is lighting up your night.

Nannette Zapata, Chief Operating Officer: “Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden is Miami’s botanical garden. It is considered one of the most beautiful gardens in the world.”

From Nov. 23 until Jan. 6, Fairchild has a light spectacular called NightGarden.

Nannette Zapata: “Just this incredible experience of light, of sound, of music, projections and illumination all coming together in the most beautiful garden in the world.”

After the sun goes down, this illuminated playground comes to life.

Nannette Zapata: “If you can imagine your imagination, your wonderment, your sense of play and fun coming alive in a botanical garden, that’s what NightGarden is.”

From giant dandelions to the symphony of lights, you can walk through many of the exhibits.

Nannette Zapata: “The Web of Life installation is really to show how everything is interconnected. How plants, animals, nature, everything is interconnected. You can see not just with the different colors, but you can see how it all trails together with the cabling, how it’s all one living, breathing ecosystem.”

Head into the only living rainforest in the continental U.S., where the lights seem to come to life.

Watch butterflies among the leaves or have a conversation with a tree.

Nannette Zapata: “The Talking Tree is really a talking tree. It is real-time. You can have a conversation with it.”

Lesley Kline, guest: “I think the coolest thing is just all the plants incorporated with the lights, and that you can still can see them even though it’s dark.”

The NightGarden at Fairchild is for kids of all ages and opens at 6 p.m. dialy starting on Friday.

They offer a guided tour or you can walk around and enjoy the sights and sounds yourself.

You don’t have to be a Fairchild member to enjoy NightGarden. Tickets start at $20.

FOR MORE INFO:

Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden — NightGarden

10901 Old Cutler Rd.

Coral Gables, FL 33156

(305) 667-1651

https://www.fairchildgarden.org/Events-Community-Outreach/The-NightGarden

