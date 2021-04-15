‘F9’ trailer releases 2 months ahead of summer release date

Got a need for speed? You’re in luck! “F9” is racing into theaters in about two months, but you can already smell the burning rubber.

Rev up those engines!

The gang’s back together, as the ninth installment in the “Fast and the Furious” franchise gets closer to racing into theaters.

Vin Diesel (as Dominic Toretto): “There are moments that separate us, but we always come back together.”

Vin Diesel’s been playing Dominic Toretto for 20 years, but he says there’s something different about the character in “F9.”

Vin Diesel: “This film is very much about fatherhood, and it’s no coincidence that when I did the first movie that you saw, I wasn’t a father, and now, 20 years later, I am a father.”

Vin also says there’s some scenes in the movie that are actually inspired by off-screen family.

Vin Diesel: “There are exchanges with my kid on screen that come directly from my real life.”

Character in “F9”: “Who is he?”

Michelle Rodriguez (as Letty Ortiz): “Jakob is Dom’s brother.”

John Cena is a newcomer to the crew.

He’s pumped the film is finally coming out after being delayed by the pandemic, and he says this film will give fans a reason to return to theaters.

John Cena: “You need to have a reason to go. ‘Fast’ remains one of those reasons, and everyone around the world knows it. A ‘Fast’ release has that energy around it because, you know, I gotta go see this one.”

Vin Diesel (as Dominic Toretto): “Not today.”

