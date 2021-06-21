If you like cars or hunks or babes, the “Fast and the Furious” franchise is for you, but it’s also dishing some serious family drama this new go-around. “F9” pulls into theaters this Friday, but the stars were not looking furious at the real-life, in-person Hollywood premiere.

When “F9” hits theaters this Friday, family drama will be at an all-time high.

Michelle Rodriguez (as Letty): “Jakob is Dom’s brother.”

But for now…

Charlize Theron: “I’m so excited! We’re finally out and going to a theater.”

It’s all love at the black carpet premiere in Hollywood.

Vin Diesel: “Families are all queuing up to see the movie. People who haven’t seen their families in a year are going to celebrate.”

Along with the stars and Meadow Walker, daughter of the late “Fast” star Paul Walker, who posted this picture on Instagram before the event, with the caption, “Let’s go.”

Ludacris: “We made this movie specifically for people and the moviegoers around the world to come back to the theater.”

And Tyrese, who’s reaching new heights with Ludacris, says the stars’ hearts are racing, too.

Tyrese Gibson: “There might be times that I’m not working on set for like two weeks, so when I get to see the movie, there’s still an element of surprise, even for me.”

Vin Diesel, or Dom if you’re nasty, promises this “Fast and Furious” packs a full-throttle punch.

Vin Diesel: “I think you’re going to see so much so much action. I think you’re going to see so much humor. I think there’s going to be so much family and so much heart.”

And danger! Charlize Theron is back as Cipher, the psychotic villain. (Her words.)

Charlize Theron: “There’s no parameter on her, and I think that’s the thing that’s so freeing about her, it’s this idea that I can just be really insane with her.”

Although, Charlize admits, that new hairstyle from the trailer is fierce, but not deliberate.

Charlize Theron: “We didn’t have time to build a wig or anything like that, so the only thing we could do with my hair is cut it a little bit shorter.”

Han is also back after being presumed dead in 2006’s “Tokyo Drift.” We don’t know how that’s going to work, but Sung Kang says it’s good to be home.

Sung Kang: “You know that everything is going to be all right when Tyrese says, ‘There’s grease on your shirt. Like, what happened to your shirt? You’ve gained weight. Where have you been?'”

“F9: The Fast Saga” races into theaters on Friday.

