If you wanna be in with the latest fashion trends, just dress like your favorite celebrities dress. We went searching for the best ways to slay while wearing latex. In fact, I’m trying the style right now.

Catwoman first perfected the look, and it’s going strong in 2019!

Anna Sofia Milanesi, slaytex: “Latex is a statement piece. It’s bold. Everyone’s rocking the trend right now.”

It’s especially poppin’ in the celebrity world.

Anna Sofia Milanesi: “We were inspired by Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner and the Kardashians, but we’ve seen it with a lot of other celebrities, too.”

To get the inside scoop on the latest latex looks, we hit up Hot Miami Styles at this insanely beautiful, $15.5 million waterfront property at 70 Palm Ave. on Miami Beach.

Yeah! Check us out!

Anna Sofia Milanesi: “Hot Miami Styles is an online-based company. We’re working 24/7, 365 days a year, and there’s something for every occasion, whether it’s casual or a night out.”

The key in a lot of cases is to pair the latex with contrasting pieces — like this snakeskin top, or this mesh number.

Anna Sofia Milanesi: “It’s applicable for anything, because you can go for a classier look, or you can go for a sexier look. It can be very elegant, as long as you style it correctly.”

There are a variety of looks for you to slay, but how does it actually feel?

Anna Sofia Milanesi: “It’s like a second skin. It’s very comfortable and stretchy. It’s great. If you try it out for yourself, you might love it.”

I tried it. I liked it.

My juicy legs rubbing together almost created a bonfire.

Still, I’m loving latex. Move over, Catwoman. Meow.

