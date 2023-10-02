Forrest Gump once famously said “you can tell a lot about a person by their shoes.”

Yes, like where they are going, where they’ve been or if the person wearing them designed the shoes themselves.

Well now one Miami custom shoe designer is giving sneaker enthusiast a chance to express themselves freely through their shoes.

Sneaker heads unite. An exciting new class dedicated to shoe lovers is on your horizon.

Marcus Rivero: “You are going to walk away with your very own one of one pair of kicks.”

For the past 14 years, Marcus Rivero has customized sneakers for some of your favorite athletes. Now, he’s ready to teach fellow shoe lovers the game with his new class “Kicking it With Sir.”

Marcus Rivero: “For a while, people have been asking me to teach them. Do you have a class? And you know, I didn’t want to do it at first and then eventually, I was like, ‘If I’m going to do this really cool intimate setting, I’m going to do it my way.'”

And by his way, he means there are no rules. You can design your shoe however you like.

Marcus Rivero: “I go in with zero game plan. I just tell them to walk to the cart where all the paints are and just grab whatever you feel. You don’t need a game plan, it’s better if you don’t have one, because if you have one, you can set your set up for disaster and you make a mistake. But if you didn’t have a game plan, there is no such thing as a mistake.”

The class is designed for guests to have fun while making wearable art. No expertise necessary.

Marcus Rivero: “I’ve hosted from 17 to 78 year olds and most of them have zero experience. If you do, it’s even better. But you don’t have to. If you have never painted anything it’s perfect for you.”

And good looking sneaks isn’t the only thing the shoe craftsman wants people to walk away with.

Marcus Rivero: “This is going to give you not only a one of one when you walk out, it’s just a whole experience. I try to make it not just about the product but the whole experience. When you leave here, its going to be like wow, that’s what I’m going for.

There also more to come.

Marcus Rivero: “The cool part about this class is I plan on building from it. These are the introductory ones. The painting. But there will eventually be sewing, there will eventually be other products I put in to it.”

And I know exactly what you are thinking. How do you get in on this? Well….

Marcus Rivero: “I don’t have a set schedule when it comes to this class. Literally, my plan is to go every four, six or 8 week. Whenever. The drop can happen whenever, its not a set day or schedule. It’ll probably be Friday, Saturdays. But the only way to know when its coming up is to follow me on social media.”

The next class is Oct. 20.

