Explosive new special explores Harry and Meghan’s rift with UK monarchy

Like Fleetwood Mac, Harry and Meghan have decided to go their own way, but one royal expert says they may get money. Privacy? Eh, not so much.

TV narrator: “They’re the world’s most controversial couple.”

Forget God save the Queen. It’s more like God save the monarchy!

Harvey Levin, TMZ: “It could spell the beginning of the end of the royal family.”

TMZ head honcho Harvey Levin tapped into his royal sources and put together an explosive special — and apparently, Harry and Meghan’s decision to ditch the monarchy and live like normal people has Queen Lizzy in a tizzy.

Harvey Levin: “The Queen begged, begged Harry and Meghan not to do this, and they said, ‘We’re doing it anyway,’ and ultimately she got checkmated.”

Her Majesty? Checkmated?

Couldn’t she have just saved face by throwing them in the Tower of London and only letting them out to do royal engagements? If it’s good enough for the 15th century, it’s good enough for the 21st century.

Harvey Levin: “They say that Meghan and Harry could be billionaires in the not to distant future. They’re so marketable.”

And that could have other royals saying “show me the money.”

Harvey Levin: “What’s to stop the royals behind them from doing exactly the same thing?”

Meghan’s taking a lot of the blame, but Harvey thinks this was Harry’s plan all along.

Harvey Levin: “I think that if Harry never met Meghan, ever, he would have left the royal family. He never wanted to be a member of the monarchy, ever.”

But that dream for normal privacy is already turning into a nightmare.

Harvey Levin: “The laws in Great Britain protect them more from the media than the laws in Canada and the United States, so they’re already feeling this, and they may be surprised about it.”

