Anchovies aren’t just for pizza. They’re a whole new trend that’s taking the world on a new flavorful ride. The tin fish craze just reached Miami and there’s a few new spots who know how to spice it up.

So we checked them out to see what the hype is all about and see the different ways you can enjoy this brand new trend.

No need to be scared of anchovies because the tin fish trend at Margot Natural Wine Bar is ready to rock your taste buds.

Ashley Abodeely: “Here at Margot, our take is really simple; our wine is unique and it really balances the flavors of some the tin fish flavors that we get and gives the guests a really unique experience.”

Tin fish might seem simple, but the Wine Bar knows how to make it shine.

Ashley Abodeely: “We’re using house-made pickles, fresh vegetables, saltine crackers, grilled bread, as well as whipped butter that’s cultured and seasoned. Each tin fish comes with its own special and unique bite to compliment the flavors of each one.”

There’s three different options you can try with your vino, like their salmon with some chili crunch.

Ashley Abodeely: “It’s a little spicy, a little sweet yet crunchy, and it really compliments what we add on the plate.”

It’s not your simple sardines in a can.

Ashley Abodeely: “This one comes with hot peppers. The fattiness of the sardines really compliments the sweetness and the spiciness of the hot peppers.”

And the star of the show, Mr. Anchovy.

Ashley Abodeely: “Really really savory, so we do add some whipped butter and grilled bread to compliment the savoriness and the saltiness of the anchovies.”

Antonella Santomauro: “I would have never thought about pairing tin fish with wine. I really love the experience, I really enjoyed it and I will come back.”

Ashley Abodeely: “The tin fish to me really really shines to have unique flavors that really compliment on the wine we sell and to really balance out the menu that we have.”

Over at Vinya Table in Coral Gables, they’re sprucing up their tin fish some sweetness.

Allegra Angelo: “Our take on the anchovy is that we dress it up a little bit, and we mitigate a little bit of the brininess by adding an orange honey butter on the anchovy, which kind of softens the flavor and makes it a little sweet and tangy and also makes it really good with wine.”

What’s a little wine without a charcuterie board?

Allegra Angelo: “What’s great also about our anchovies is that you can also add them as a supplemental to our cheese and charcuterie board so an anchovy with a really nice hard-aged cheddar cheese is delicious. An anchovy on top of a prosciutto is amazing.”

Cindy Ferreio: “The anchovy toastada was delicious, I loved how it was an actual toast with a little bit of honey butter, which it brought out the saltiness of the anchovy and paired perfectly with my martini.”

Allegra Angelo: “The flavors, very small but very intense and that’s the best way to eat. You don’t want something large and big to get a lot of flavors. So all you need is a little bit to go a long way, and to me, that’s the greatest thing about tin fish.”

MORE INFO:

Margot Natural Wine Bar

21 SE 2nd Ave

Miami, FL 33131

margotnaturalwinebar



Vinya Table

266 Miracle Mile

Coral Gables, FL 33134

vinyawine.com







Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.