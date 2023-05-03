Drivers, start your engines! Buckle up too and not just because of the traffic on I-95. The Miami Grand Prix is going down this weekend. Deco’s revving up for an event that’ll have you ready to hit the road.

You don’t have to live in the Fast X universe to have a need for speed because this weekend, the Miami Grand Prix is zooming its way into SoFlo.

Williams Racing is bringing the race to the fans, off the track at the Rudolf Budja Gallery in Miami Beach.

And three-time W Series champion, Jamie Chadwick, was on hand.

Jamie Chadwick: “Bringing Formula 1 more to America and to sunny Florida is super cool.”

To guide Deco through the fan zone experience.

Jamie Chadwick: “When you walk in as a fan, you’re gonna see a Formula 1 car. You’re gonna see amazing art, graffiti paint. It’s very grand-theft auto vice city. You’ve got the merchandise. You’ve got the simulators. You really can’t miss it.”

This place isn’t just for pros and die-hards.

Jamie Chadwick: “If you’ve never seen Formula 1 or visited Formula 1 you can kind of get your first taste and glimpse here before actually going to the track.”

Tag your own car with digital spray paint. Just make sure not to mess with Deco’s logo or try the e-sports simulator, which lets you virtually race on the Hard Rock Stadium track which drivers will be speeding through this weekend.

Jamie Chadwick: “I think you can get an idea of what the driver’s experiencing. You know you’ve got two pedals, a steering wheel. You get to see what the driver’s kind of seeing.”

Jumping behind the simulator wheel puts you in good company.

Chloe Grace Moretz recently tried it.

Chloe Grace Moretz: “Alright let’s do it. Let’s see what happens. Let’s do automatic for now. Be sweet to me. I just woke up. “

Jamie Chadwick: “She was impressive. She beat me on the batak which is a reaction test. She was really quick in the simulator, so if the acting ever fails, I’m sure she’s got a good career in motorsport.”

Jamie isn’t racing this weekend but she will be rooting for her fellow Williams racing teammate, SoFlo’s own Logan Sargeant.

Jamie Chadwick: “Obviously I’m gonna do my absolute best. I’m gonna try and make you all proud. And make the Williams name proud as well. Just know I won’t leave any stone unturned. You’ll get my absolute all at every single race.”

Logan’s the first American Foemula 1 driver since 2015.

Jamie can’t wait to see what he does on the track.

Jamie Chadwick: “I’m really happy for him and especially coming from Miami, having the opportunity to have a home race like this, I hope everyone can get behind him.”

The Williams Racing fan zone experience is free and open to the public. It’s open through Sunday.

