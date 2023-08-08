South Florida is the sun and fun capital of the world. We’re also home to some of the spookiest new films being made.

You’ll see plenty of them, and more, now that Popcorn Frights is back in town.

Yes. Be afraid Because Popcorn Frights Film Festival is back.

Igor Sheyterneberg: “It celebrates the best and most glorious genre films from around the world. It’s a summer camp for horror film lovers.”

Fun fact: The co-founder’s name just happens to be Igor.

Igor Sheyterneberg: “Film makers are able to push the boundaries to show the most scariest, the most fun-est, the most compelling genre films.”

Scary and “fun” are two words that perfectly sum up “Big Easy Queens.”

Erynn Dalton: “It focuses on the rivalry between two really scary ladies who are running the French Quarter in New Orleans.”

It checks all the right boxes for a freaky film.

Erynn Dalton: “There’s blood, zombies, romance, glitter, murder, you name it. It’s a really fun movie.”

Here’s a question; what happens when you mix Santa Claus and Frankenstein together in one movie? Santa-stein is what happens.

You know the deal. Boy kills Santa, boy brings Santa back to life, things don’t go so well.

This Miami-based movie is no simple knock-off. It tackles some pretty heavy stuff, like messing with creation.

Manuel Camilion: “As far as it being an interesting take on the subject, maybe an interesting take, but definitely struggles with a lot the same underlying themes even though they’re layered on top of Christmas comedy and whatever.”

Other highlights of Popcorn Frights; the 40th anniversary of “Jaws 3-D” and the 60th anniversary of “Blood Feast”, the king of splatter films.

And it’s a gore-fest we can have pride in, since it was filmed in Miami and that makes it a perfect fit for Popcorn Frights.

The festival starts on Aug.10 and runs until Aug.20

MORE INFO:

popcornfrights.com

CAMILION

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.