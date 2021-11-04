If you’ve ever wanted to experience being a bank robber, now is your chance.

Valeria Ventosa (seeing green): “Within the whole experience, we have to achieve different things in order to get the gold.”

At the Money Heist Experience at the historic Alfred I. duPont building in Downtown Miami, you’ll find…

Valeria Ventosa: “Adrenaline, euphoria, action, also a sense of comedy all in one hour. “

It’s the scene of a crime just like what’s unfolding on the current season of the smash hit Spanish language Netflix show of the same name.

And to call this money grab intense…

Actor: “Oh, so you know who we are? What gave it away? Was it the Dali masks or the red jumpsuit?”

…Would be putting it lightly.

Needless to say, it feels real.

Valeria Ventosa: “We have special effects, we have build up rooms, very detailed. We have great actors, then we have unique spaces of this building as you see, like, the floors, the ceilings.”

The Money Heist Experience is open now, Thursdays through Sundays until Dec. 30.

