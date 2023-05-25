Here at Deco, we love going global, especially when it doesn’t involve spending money or waiting 17 long hours in the TSA line.

There’s a new restaurant in Wynwood that makes it very easy to take your taste buds to go on a culinary journey all the way to Lebanon.

You don’t have to travel far to get a taste of the Middle East.

Lira Beirut Eatery in Wynwood is bringing the flavors of Lebanon to South Florida.

Jade Zantout: “So the food that you’re gonna find here is exactly what you’re gonna find in Beirut. So we keep it traditional by using the ingredients straight from Lebanon.”

The authenticity doesn’t just apply to the food.

Jade Zantout: “From the minute you walk into the restaurant, you’re teleported to the Middle East. You’ll see the traditional stone on your right. You’ll also have street signs we brought from Beirut, and then to your left, you walk in, and you’ll see a mural of the skyline of Beirut.”

Even the inside of the restaurant is meant to look like a home, and that cozy feeling extends to the cuisine.

Jade Zantout: “Lebanese food is definitely comfort food. Every dish that we have is to share. So it brings people together, and they get to try an experience.”

Jade Zantout: “One of our most traditional salads is the fattoush salad, which has a lot of mixed greens, and our traditional dressing which is the pomegranate molasses.”

There’s also a really colorful beet hummus with pita and a sausage dish called…

Jade Zantout: “The makanek, which are mini beef sausages with pomegranate molasses, lemon, parsley, and roasted pine nuts.”

And for a meatless option that still hits the spot…

Jade Zantout: “For people looking for a vegetarian option, we have the eggplant fatteh, which is made of chickpeas, crispy pita bread, fried eggplant, yogurt, mixed with tahini and garlic.

Kamika Fullwood: “This eggplant dish was out of this world. It’s light, but it’s fulfilling. Like you’ll leave satisfied with it. And then the little pomegranate has like this hint of sweetness. It’s incredible, I love it.”

Good food and a unique space to enjoy it in. Sign me up.

MORE INFO:

Lira Beirut Eatery

2000 NW 2nd Ave.

Miami, FL 33127

Phone Number: 786- 638-3214

