Miami-Dade County is internationally known for it world class beaches, fabulous restaurants and a big party scene.

But, we have much more to offer than that, like our agricultural scene just south of Miami’s urban core.

Alex Miranda joins us live from the By Brothers Family Park in South-Dade to tell us all about it.

Lace up your sneakers and pile on the sun screen because Miami-Dade’s Farmers Month is in full swing.

Miranda Kellog: “This is our second year of the Miami-Dade Farmers Month. It is a fabulous addition to the Miami Temptations Program, where we focus on celebrating South-Dade’s cultural farming communities.”

No, we are not talking about planting seeds and riding on tractors. We mean tons of outdoor fun your entire family can enjoy, at a fraction of the cost.

Miranda Kellog: “It’s a great way to experience a different side to Miami-Dade County that they may not have been familiar with. Just a short drive away, they can tap in to some really great deals, tours and celebrate the farming community that is in South-Dade.”

And the airboat tour ride at “Gator Park,” sitting on the edge of the Everglades, is a great place to start.

John Jones: “You’re enjoying the environment itself because it’s a unique wetland river you know? And the fact that you can ride a boat over the shallow water is interesting within itself.”

Out on your ride, you’ll get to see all that the Everglades has to offer. From birds hanging around, checking you out, and of course, alligators.

But the fun doesn’t stop in the water at Gator Park.

John Jones: “When they come back from the boat ride, then you see a wildlife show, it’s usually about 20 minutes long. Basically, it’s an educational talk about the alligators. It’s not really wrestling with them or man handling them. It’s just learning a little bit about them and seeing their behavior.

If by chance you want to see more animals when you leave Gator ark, then head on over to By Brothers Family Park because they have lots of them.

Daniela Gizman: “We have birds, we have animals, a petting farm, an aviary that’s beautiful.”

With more than 35 different species of birds and a several petting zoo’s, there’s plenty to do.

Daniela Gizman: “What I want kids and families to take away from a day at the farm is stepping away from the technology and their daily routine and enjoy a different kind of day where they can interact with animals that they don’t commonly see at home.”

And that includes a personal experience with Vivi.

Daniela Gizman: “We are actually offering for Farmers Month an exclusive encounter with Vivi, our kinkajou, which is one our exotic animals that kids love and thygo crazy with it.”

Guest will get to feed her, hold her and take picture the the animal.

Daniela Gizman: “Inside the aviary, there Vivi, there are pigeons, the peacocks and all the birds but we also have but we also have bunnies.”

Along with animals, By Brothers offers a bunch of other exhilarating activities like a jump pad, go cart riding and a train ride.

Miranda Kellog: “There are so many great deals to take advantage of and they are right in your own backyard.”

Gator Park and By Brothers Family Park are not the only parks giving up exclusive deals for Farmers Month.

Gator Park and By Brothers Family Park are not the only parks giving up exclusive deals for farmers month.

MORE INFO:

miamiandbeaches

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.