South Florida is getting a heavy dose of funny this fall with the comical likes of George Lopez, Dave Chappelle and John Mulaney.

But they’re not the only comedians ready to make you cry with laughter. Better hold on to your hats folks.

George Lopez: “All that bull— with the wall, I don’t know maybe they’re waiting for permits, I don’t know.”

George Lopez is bringing the funny in his “Alllriiiighhttt!” Tour. The comedian gained fame as a stand up comic and poking fun at his Latin roots. And now you can laugh with him at the Hard Rock Live on Nov. 10th

Randy Rainbow: “Don’t anybody dare, arraign on his parade. I don’t have a lot of time. Don’t call him when new charges have arisen.”

Randy Rainbow started out on YouTube creating celebrity videos and spoof interviews.

After years of political commentary, the singer-and-comedian is ready for his presidential run in a new tour called “Randy Rainbow for President.”

You can catch his show at the Broward Center for Performing Arts on Dec. 3.

Dane Cook: “I’m 49 my girl friend is 23, she was doing her homework and I said, ‘Where have you been all my life,’ and then i realized she wasn’t alive for the first 26 years of it.”

Dane Cook isn’t shy about his age gap between him and his wife, Kelsi.

Now fans can get more of the comedy-gold from the married comedian in his new show, “The Perfectly Shattered Tour.”

The comedian is taking over the Hard Rock Live Nov. 4 and 5.

John Mulaney: “So I open up the letter and it said, ‘Hey John it’s college. You remember?’ I said, ‘Yes, of course,’ and then they said, how did they phrase it? They said, ‘Give us some money.'”

It’s a night full of laughs at the “John Mulaney in Concert” tour.

The former SNL writer and Emmy award winning actor, turns his life struggles into amusing stories onstage at the Hard Rock Live on Dec. 15.

Dave Chapelle: “I’m going to try to take everything away from yo and I don’t care when I’ll find out, it could be today, tomorrow, 15-20 years from now, if I find out your’e [expletive] finished. Who’s that? That’s you.

The internet may have canceled Dave Chappelle but that won’t stop him from hitting the road. Dave’s larger than life personality and quick wit are headed to SoFlo for his “It’s a Celebration” comedy tour. The comedian takes the stage at the Hard Rock Live for three days, Dec. 26 through the 28.

Hasan Minhaj: “I don’t like going to the doctor, because a lot of doctors are my age, and they’re Indian, which means I might know them.”

Hasan Minhaj Is headed to the Adrienne Arsht Center on Nov. 17 with his latest comedy tour “Off With His Head.”

Hasan became best known for his political satire show, The Patriot Act.

Fans can laugh at comedy themes like parenting, politics, and going to therapy.

Hasan Minhaj: “MD’s and DO’s are basically the same, they’re both good doctors, but the DO’s sense of humor stops at their MCAT score.”

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.