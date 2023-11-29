Aside from a gas station or two, the Florida Everglades have remained virtually unchanged for thousands of years. But one change coming to the river of grass, is a serious upgrade in sleeping accommodations.

For more, we’re joined by Deco’s travel, leisure, and poultry editor, Alex Miranda.

The old 1960s Flamingo Lodge is no more. Storms beat it to the ground, literally. But the new hotel build in its place isn’t going anywhere, at least not for now. And it also promises to be a good time.

We’ve got a new staycation idea for you.

Alex Miranda: “They live in Miami, they live in Fort Lauderdale, and they kinda forget to come out the Everglades.”

J.J Condella : “Oh, you feel like you’re submerged in nature again, yeah. You’re out of the big city. You’re back in its natural state. It’s just wonderful.”

Actually, it’s a pretty old one, but hear me out.

Alex Miranda: “And I think for a lot of people it’s because the Everglades is a little bit intimidating, right? They feel like, ‘Well, where do I go? What do I do?’ certainly, ‘Where do I stay?'”

All those questions will be answered in the next two minutes, now that the Flamingo Lodge at Everglades National Park is open again.

J.J Condella: “Those that have been coming here for years, they missed having the creature comforts of a hotel here. So it’s been a longtime coming. Everyone has been chomping at the bit. The fishermen were super excited to have this again.”

But, after storm damage forced it to shut it down over 18 years ago, this is not the lodge it used to be.

J.J Condella: “These are all made out of shipping containers, very sturdy building that are going to last. They’re all built 13 feet above grade, so tidal surges. It should stand for quite a long time.”

And this isn’t just glamping.

Alex Miranda: “Can you see me?”

J.J Condella: “You have all the comforts of home there, you know? The microwave, the hot plate, the refrigerator. All the rooms are set up with the same amenities, and then we have three different floor plans. And the two bedrooms are actually two bedrooms with doors that close.”

For that snorer in your life.

Plus.

J.J Condella: AC. You’re raised above the elements. You’re out of the mosquitoes.”

Love that, and the best place to enjoy this world-class view and be safely above the rare alligator.

Alex Miranda: “I know you’re used to this view.”

J.J Condella: “I am.”

Alex Miranda: “But we are not.”

J.J Condella: “It never gets old. You can watch the colors as the sun sets in the evening. Watching the birds, it’s awesome.”

You know what’s also awesome? Food and drink just steps away.

Alex Miranda: “You also have the restaurant and the bar right next to the hotel. I can’t even imagine anything better than that.”

J.J Condella: “We have a full bar. We’re proud to partner with Schnebly’s Winery, to be serving their beer on tap here.”

That opens in December. But all year round…

J.J Condella: “At our marina, we have 90-minute narrated boat tours that go out into the bayside or into our backcountry. We have canoe rentals, kayak rentals, bicycle rentals. So there’s no shortage of things to do while you’re here.”

Now, the numbers.

J.J Condella: “We’re in our high season now, so rates start at $259 and go all the way up to $399. And then in our off season, starting June 1, $159 to $299. Just bring your family, settle in, and enjoy these amazing views.”

MORE INFO:

flamingoeverglades

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.