Experience mini vacations in Miami thanks to ResortPass

Living in South Florida doesn’t mean you get to take advantage of the perks. Well, ResortPass is here to change all that. The website aims at making all of us feel like vacationers in our own city.

Lounging at South Florida hotels has never been easier.

Thanks to ResortPass, you can explore and enjoy some R&R at some of South Florida’s hottest spots.

Amanda Szabo, ResortPass founder: “ResortPass is a booking website where you can book to go to a hotel for the day to enjoy the amenities.”

Each hotel that offers ResortPass has two options to pick from: a day pass or a cabana pass.

We checked out two of them.

First up the day pass at the SLS Brickell.

Deniz Budak, SLS Brickell supervisor: “You basically get this huge inner-city utopia provided to you, and that’s what our day pass is all about.”

Make a splash with pals in any of their rooftop pools, eat delicious food, work in their fitness center and use the sauna to relax.

You also get 10 percent off a spa treatment.

It’s all for $40 to $50 depending on the day you choose to go.

Amber Immordino, customer: “This is fun in the city, downtown you can do it for the day, you don’t have to stay the night. You can go home, but you still had a good time.”

If you’re more of a toes-in-the-sand type of person, the cabana pass at the St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort is right up your alley.

Dominik Trimborn, director of sales at St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort: “You get up to four sunbeds on the beach, and you also have access to our beautiful oceanfront day villa.”

The villa is air-conditioned if you need to cool off from the beach.

And — it comes with a butler.

Dominik Trimborn: “You can order lunch through the butler, you can order, of course, drinks.”

Chow down on tacos or sip champagne in private!

The cabana pass here will set you back $550, but that’s still cheaper than what it normally costs because…

Dominik Trimborn: “Usually, in order to experience the oceanfront day villa, you have to book a room.”

And those are way pricier than $550.

With the cabana pass, you can also enjoy the resort’s pools.

Either way — it’s a great excuse to escape.

Lindsay Pumpa, customer: “We don’t get a chance every day to come to the beach and enjoy these amenities, so it’s a great time to take a little stay-cation to yourself.”

The prices vary based on hotel, and what day you want to choose to use your pass.

FOR MORE INFO:

ResortPass

https://resortpass.com/

SLS Brickell Hotel & Residence

1300 S Miami Ave.

Miami, FL 33130

(305) 239-1300

https://slshotels.com/brickell/

The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort

9703 Collins Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33154

(305) 993-3300

http://www.stregisbalharbour.com/

