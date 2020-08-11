Experience Miami Spice at home thanks to Bill Hansen Catering

One of the best parts about summertime in South Florida is Miami Spice. You can get three-course meal deals at some of your favorite spots for a bargain price, and this year, your options are getting better.

The folks at Bill Hansen’s are heating up Miami Spice.

They’re the first catering company to participate in South Florida’s annual food fest.

Janel Blanco, Bill Hansen Catering and Events: “We want them to be able to enjoy Miami Spice even in their homes.”

Dewey Losasso: “We have been doing so many delivery menus for Mother’s Day and different holidays. We felt spice was a natural transition for us to show a great value.”

The food pros are creating their yummy goodness inside the kitchen at Villa Woodbine in Coconut Grove.

If you think about it, caterers are king when it comes to good food to go.

Dewey Losasso: “We wanted to bring a restaurant aesthetic in a catering environment, so I think the Miami Spice program in particular highlights that.”

Monday through Friday, they’re serving up so many different dinner choices for Miami Spice, you won’t believe it only costs $39 per person.

Dewey Losasso: “We wanted to do something that was a little different. We wanted to expand the choices, so you have four appetizers and a choice of six entrees and three desserts.”

You’ll feel fancy with apps like heirloom tomato salad or lobster and grits, and for your entree…

Dewey Losasso: “We are doing one-pound Maine lobster grilled with candied garlic butter and also some duck with a berry glaze.”

Save room for dessert!

Dewey Losasso: “For dessert, we wanted to add a barbecue element. We are actually grilling angel food cake with a mango sweet mango salsa.”

For an added bonus, you can even buy a bottle of bubbly.

Dewey Losasso: “You can have a $65 bottle of Perrier-Jouet Champagne.”

You order directly through Bill Hansen’s, and they deliver it.

With all this fancy food, they even have a way to make sure you don’t mess up when it gets to your house.

Dewey Losasso: “We give very detailed heating instructions with my email and my cell number, so people have called or emailed me things they have questions about, and we like to interact with the guest.”

Tianika Holland, customer: “This is awesome. It gives me a more expanded menu options, and as opposed to picking restaurants, I get to access caterers and local caters at that.”

There’s one important thing to remember: plan ahead.

Dewey Losasso: “Since we are not a public restaurant, and we source and buy everything on a daily basis, we do prefer a 24-hour window.”

You have to order at least two meals from Bill Hansen’s for delivery.

FOR MORE INFO:

Bill Hansen Catering and Events

www.miamiandbeaches.com/restaurant/bill-hansen-catering

